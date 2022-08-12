Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

About Cyxtera Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.