Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.
NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
