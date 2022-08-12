DA Davidson Boosts AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $72.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AAON opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,358 shares of company stock worth $662,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

