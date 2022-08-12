DA Davidson Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $28.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

