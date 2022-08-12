DA Davidson Raises Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $50.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

