Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

