Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,246 shares of company stock worth $4,045,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

