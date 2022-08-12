David Peter Paul Sells 5,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Peter Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock remained flat at $24.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,781. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

