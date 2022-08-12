DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

