DEAPcoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $81.34 million and $1.46 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,016,932,414 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

