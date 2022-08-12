DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $59,629.94 and approximately $76.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00127609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067738 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.