DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $947,885.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

