Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of DH opened at $23.20 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

