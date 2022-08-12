Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 677,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 43.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

