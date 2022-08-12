Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$39.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFY. Cormark raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.18. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

