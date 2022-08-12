Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROO. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deliveroo to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).
Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
