Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.04) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.96) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €18.94 ($19.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.70. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

