Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $860.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $860.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE BLK traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $739.29. 4,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,579. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $685.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
