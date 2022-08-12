Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPW opened at €40.57 ($41.40) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.45.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.