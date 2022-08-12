DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.17

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $277,580.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067159 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,950 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

