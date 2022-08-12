Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Tops $11.74 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 167.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038782 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 137,069,706 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
