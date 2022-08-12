Dfyn Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015344 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 136,826,452 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
