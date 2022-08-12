DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

DHT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

DHT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 52.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DHT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

