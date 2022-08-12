Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $561.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

