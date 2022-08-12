Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,960. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

