Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 42,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

