Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $253,748.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,256 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
