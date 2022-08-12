Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) One Day Volume Tops $7,500.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $351,770.00 and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009735 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00239355 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

