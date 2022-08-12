DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 66.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 217,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.