Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $26,246.13

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $26,246.13 and approximately $27,659.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,848.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00039526 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069263 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

