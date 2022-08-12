Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,205,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,457,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,522,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

