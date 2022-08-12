Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 5.6%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 403,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,617,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

