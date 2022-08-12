Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Discovery Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Discovery Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
Discovery Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery Energy (DENR)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.