Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Discovery Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Discovery Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

