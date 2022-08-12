DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Buys 35,620 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DISH Network Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DISH opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

