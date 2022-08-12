DMScript Price Reaches $0.0020 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 68.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $201,914.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 412.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
