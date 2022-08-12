Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

