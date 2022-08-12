Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

