Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

