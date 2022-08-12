Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 63,389 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.

Doma Price Performance

DOMA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Doma by 6,364.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Doma by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

