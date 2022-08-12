Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of D traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.