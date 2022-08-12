Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,271,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 790.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 180,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.