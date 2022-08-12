Dora Factory Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.46 million and $1.72 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00011708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

