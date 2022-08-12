Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,435,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

