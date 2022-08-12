Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in July

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGY stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 1,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.