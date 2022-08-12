Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
D.UN opened at C$19.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$935.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
