Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN opened at C$19.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$935.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53.

Insider Activity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders acquired 95,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,380 in the last quarter.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

