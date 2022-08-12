Drep [new] (DREP) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.72 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $1.66 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

