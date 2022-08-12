DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 66207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.