DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gail J. Maderis bought 70,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,314 shares of company stock worth $121,534 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
