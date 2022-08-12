e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan Sells 7,867 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ELF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,084. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

