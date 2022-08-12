E Marie Mckee Sells 1,589 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

