E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,126,700 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 1,922,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

